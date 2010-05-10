Lions sign ex-Texans, Giants safety Brown, could have him start

Published: May 10, 2010 at 12:54 PM

DETROIT -- The Lions confirmed Monday that they have signed safety C.C. Brown.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Brown might have a chance to start next to safety Louis Delmas and likely will help on special teams. Brown started seven games and played in 16 last season for the New York Giants.

The Houston Texans drafted Brown out of Louisiana-Lafayette in the sixth round in 2005. Brown was a three-year starter for the Texans and had one interception in each of those seasons.

Brown was in the lineup for three games in his fourth year before his 2008 season ended with a broken right forearm.

The Giants tendered a one-year contract to Brown as a restricted free agent this year, but they rescinded the offer after signing Deon Grant last month.

