Lions sign DT Darby

Published: Mar 07, 2008 at 11:46 AM

DETROIT -- Defensive tackle Chuck Darby has agreed to terms of a 3-year contract with the Detroit Lions, who are looking to offset the loss of Shaun Rogers.

Darby, 6-foot and 297 pounds, is a seven-year veteran who spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. A knee injury limited him to six games last season.

The 32-year-old tackle is expected to join Cory Redding and Shaun Cody in the rotation. Detroit traded Rogers last week to the Cleveland Browns.

