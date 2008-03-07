Lions sign DT Darby

DETROIT -- Defensive tackle Chuck Darby has agreed to terms of a 3-year contract with the Detroit Lions, who are looking to offset the loss of Shaun Rogers.
Darby, 6-foot and 297 pounds, is a seven-year veteran who spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. A knee injury limited him to six games last season.
The 32-year-old tackle is expected to join Cory Redding and Shaun Cody in the rotation. Detroit traded Rogers last week to the Cleveland Browns.
