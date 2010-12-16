Lions sign CB King off waivers to replace injured McDonald

Published: Dec 16, 2010 at 07:36 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Eric King, two days after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

The Lions made the roster move Thursday, one day after putting cornerback Brandon McDonald on season-ending injured reserve with a broken arm.

King was among the Lions' final cuts just before the start of season. The Baltimore native played four games for the Browns this season and four with the Lions last year. King played in 52 games over his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz hasn't announced who will start at quarterback Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, against whom Detroit will try to end an NFL-record 26-game road losing streak.

Drew Stanton started the past two games for the injured Matthew Stafford and Shaun Hill.

