Lions showing progress thanks to Stafford, growth of defense

The Falcons used a variety of open formations out of their "11" personnel package (one back, one tight end and three receivers) to spread the field and make it easy for Ryan to identify potential rushers. The team also mixed in some stacked receiver alignments, bunch formations and empty sets to test the coverage. The approach was heightened with quick rhythm throws and short crossing routes to give Ryan high percentage opportunities. The Falcons also used the no-huddle to keep the Steelers from making wholesale substitutions to match up with their personnel.