Lions shore up safety depth by signing veteran Fuller

Published: Oct 05, 2011 at 01:18 PM

The Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday that they had signed veteran safety Vincent Fuller.

Fuller, a fourth-round draft pick of the Titans in 2005, played all six of his seasons in Tennessee (2005-10) when current Lions coach Jim Schwartz was the team's defensive coordinator.

Fuller will help the Lions shore up their depth at safety, where Amari Spievey (hamstring) and Erik Coleman (ankle) sustained injuries against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

The Lions released guard Jacques McClendon, who was claimed off waivers earlier this season but didn't play. McClendon played in four games last season for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

