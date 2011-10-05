Lions shore up safety depth by signing veteran Fuller

Fuller, a fourth-round draft pick of the Titans in 2005, played all six of his seasons in Tennessee (2005-10) when current Lions coach Jim Schwartz was the team's defensive coordinator.
Fuller will help the Lions shore up their depth at safety, where Amari Spievey (hamstring) and Erik Coleman (ankle) sustained injuries against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.
The Lions released guard Jacques McClendon, who was claimed off waivers earlier this season but didn't play. McClendon played in four games last season for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.