Lions' seventh-round pick returned on tampering-case appeal

The Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection in this year's NFL draft has been reinstated after a hearing on their appeal of sanctions issued for violating the league's tampering policy, the NFL confirmed Thursday.
The Lions instead will lose one pick in the 2012 draft: a sixth-rounder if they make the playoffs and a seventh-rounder if they don't, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Feb. 18 stripped the Lions of their 2011 seventh-round pick (205th overall), acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, for publicly commenting on their desire to acquire players then under contract to the Kansas City Chiefs.
"(Kansas City) keeps wanting to dump their players. I would like to be there to catch a lot of them because I know a couple of those guys," Cunningham told the newspaper.
The Lions also were cited for impermissible contact with a player (or his agent) then under contract to the Chiefs. According to the Free Press, the player in question was safety Jarrad Page, whom the Chiefs traded last year to the New England Patriots.