Around the NFL

Lions select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in fourth round

Published: May 01, 2021 at 12:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Detroit Lions added USC wide receiver ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ Amon-Ra St. Brown Saturday with a fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall), giving the club an exciting and productive pass catcher and a player with a unique background as the son of a world-class athlete.

St. Brown joins his older brother, ﻿Equanimeous St. Brown﻿, in the NFL and the NFC North.

Equanimeous was a sixth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2018, the oldest of three brothers who earned scholarships to major college programs as wide receivers.

Equanimeous starred at Notre Dame, while Osiris St. Brown played at Stanford, and Amon-Ra, the youngest, signed with Southern Cal.

Their father, John Brown, is a former professional bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe who had his sons weight-training for football from an unusually young age. That training, along with a maniacal work ethic that he learned from his father, was a big reason Amon-Ra entered college physically ready to excel. Not surprisingly, he made a major impact as an incoming freshman in leading the Trojans in receptions (60) in 2018.

St. Brown (5-foot-11 1/2, 197 pounds) is a strong route-runner with adequate speed and exceptional ball skills, allowing him to play bigger than his size on contested passes in traffic. He enjoyed his best season at USC in 2019, when he pulled in 77 catches for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns. NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares St. Brown to New York Jets WR ﻿Keelan Cole﻿, noting that his blocking needs work, and believes he'll likely make his pro career in the slot position.

Related Content

news

Cowboys continue to bolster defense with fourth-round pick of LSU LB Jabril Cox

With the 115th overall pick, the Cowboys maintained their defensive focus in the draft by taking LSU linebacker Jabril Cox. 
news

Jets select UNC RB Michael Carter in Round 4, continue to add to offense in draft

The New York Jets continued to rebuild their offense in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting North Carolina running back Michael Carter.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'We remain committed to Aaron (Rodgers) in 2021 and beyond'

In an article written for the team website, Packers CEO Mark Murphy stated the team is committed to its quarterback for this upcoming season "and beyond."
news

Jaguars select USC DT Jay Tufele to begin fourth round 

USC had just one player taken through the first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jacksonville kicked off Day 3 with a Trojan. The Jaguars selected USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele with the 106th overall pick of the draft Saturday in Cleveland.
news

Eight QBs taken in first three rounds of 2021 NFL Draft, most in draft history

The 2021 NFL Draft might not have set the record for most QBs taken consecutively to start a draft, but this year's selection meeting did make history under center.
news

RGIII: Kirk Cousins 'cashing checks' with Vikings, 'not real happy' with Kellen Mond pick

When the Vikings selected Texas A&M quarterback Kellon Mond, it signaled to some that ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿' time was soon up in Minnesota. For one of Cousins' former teammates and QB mates, that time is already past due.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: QB Kyle Trask in great place to 'be groomed' under Tom Brady

The Buccaneers selected Florida QB Kyle Trask at the end of the second round and believe the former Gator is in the right place to be developed and groomed. 
news

Broncos select D-III offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz at No. 98

The Denver Broncos grabbed one of the higher-rated yet lesser-known prospects before the end of Day 2, selecting Quinn Meinerz with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It makes Meinerz just the fifth Division-III player selected in the top 100 all-time.
news

Packers trade up to select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will be throwing to another A. Rodgers in 2021. The Green Bay Packers traded up to the No. 85 slot to select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Pack shipped pick Nos. 92 and 135 to the Titans to grab the wideout.
news

49ers select Ohio State RB Trey Sermon after trading up with Rams

The 49ers acquired the No. 88 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Rams in exchange for pick Nos. 117 and 121. San Francisco used the pick to draft Ohio State running back Trey Sermon.
news

Vikings select QB-turned-LB Chazz Surratt at No. 78

The Vikings selected one of the NFL draft's most unusual prospects Friday in North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who took a highly unique path to the NFL in making a switch from QB to LB halfway through his college career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW