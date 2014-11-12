Lions see Moms Safety Clinic as important responsibility for team

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Detroit Free Press featured Heads Up Football advisory board member Chris Golic's involvement in the Moms Clinic.
- ESPN reported from a conference in San Antonio that researchers at Brooke Army Medical Center are using a "tourniquet training" to help wounded warriors return to full health, a method they think could change the way athletes recover from orthopedic injuries, as well.
- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center announced an initiative to educate the public on available concussion treatments.
- KLTV-TV in Dallas reported that a Spring Hill, Texas, athletic trainer saved the life of a high school football player who suffered a severe concussion.
- USA Today Sports looked at how high schools around the country are using stricter return-to-play protocols this season.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor