Lions see Moms Safety Clinic as important responsibility for team

Published: Nov 12, 2014 at 04:37 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • ESPN reported from a conference in San Antonio that researchers at Brooke Army Medical Center are using a "tourniquet training" to help wounded warriors return to full health, a method they think could change the way athletes recover from orthopedic injuries, as well.
  • KLTV-TV in Dallas reported that a Spring Hill, Texas, athletic trainer saved the life of a high school football player who suffered a severe concussion.
  • USA Today Sports looked at how high schools around the country are using stricter return-to-play protocols this season.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

