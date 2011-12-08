Lions' Schwartz expects Delmas, Houston to return this season

"We're going to get (all of our injured defensive players) back, it's just a matter of when," Schwartz said Thursday. "We don't have anybody there that, other than maybe Lawrence Jackson, which is a little bit more long-term, but we haven't put any of those guys on the (injured reserve) and all those guys are expected back. And they're all making progress. They're all doing well, but whether or not they'll be available this week, it's still too early to say."