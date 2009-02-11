Lions' Schwartz completes his first coaching staff

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz completed his first coaching staff, retaining some assistants from the NFL's first 0-16 team.
Receivers coach Shawn Jefferson and running backs coach Sam Gash will be back, the Lions announced Wednesday, after they worked in Detroit for Rod Marinelli.
Linebackers coach Matt Burke, quarterbacks coach Jeff Horton, defensive line coach Bob Karmelowicz, secondary coach Tim Walton and offensive line coach George Yarno were among the assistants completing the staff.
Schwartz, who was named the Lions next head coach in January after 10 seasons with the Titans, previously hired Gunther Cunningham as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach and Scott Linehan as offensive coordinator.
