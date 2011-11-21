Lions-Saints Week 13 matchup flexed to prime-time slot

Published: Nov 21, 2011 at 04:40 AM

NEW YORK -- The Lions and Saints are moving to prime time.

The Dec. 4 game between Detroit and New Orleans will be played on "Sunday Night Football" on NBC. The Colts-Patriots matchup originally was in that slot, but the NFL had previously announced it was shifting the game to earlier in the day under the league's flexible scheduling policy.

On Monday, the NFL said that the meeting between two NFC playoff contenders would take its place.

Also in Week 13, Ravens-Browns moves to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS, while Broncos-Vikings shifts to 1 p.m. on Fox.

The NFL can use flex scheduling to ensure meaningful matchups Sunday night starting in Week 10.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers defeat Seahawks, advance to NFC Divisional Round for second straight season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday to advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

news

Damar Hamlin visits Bills facility for first time since being discharged from hospital

Damar Hamlin, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital more than a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, made an appearance at the Bills facility on Saturday.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday inactives for 2022 NFL season

The official inactives for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE