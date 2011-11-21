Lions-Saints Week 13 matchup flexed to prime-time slot

On Monday, the NFL said that the meeting between two NFC playoff contenders would take its place.
The NFL can use flex scheduling to ensure meaningful matchups Sunday night starting in Week 10.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press
On Monday, the NFL said that the meeting between two NFC playoff contenders would take its place.
The NFL can use flex scheduling to ensure meaningful matchups Sunday night starting in Week 10.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!