Lions safety Kerby Joseph's return to practice is good news for him and the team

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- A familiar face was spotted at Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday for the first time in 10 months. Helmet in hand, in his white No. 31 jersey, safety Kerby Joseph jogged onto the practice field, participating for the first time since December. He was running and cutting. Laughing and dancing.

For the first time in a while, Joseph looked like himself.

"Nostalgic man, nostalgic, bro," Joseph said Friday about his return to practice. "Just being back out there, it felt nostalgic, man."

It was a welcome sight for a Lions team that's been eagerly awaiting his return.

Joseph has not appeared in a game since Oct. 12, 2025, while recovering from a left knee injury that the team hasn't publicly disclosed. It first flared up in training camp heading into the 2025 season. Joseph missed quite a bit of practice time but was ready for the start of the season. He appeared in five games, recording three interceptions, but was in visible pain throughout the season. On a couple of occasions, he'd check out of a game, get his knee worked on, return and try to push through.

Eventually, it became too much to handle. The Lions shut Joseph down after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in October. They hoped he'd be able to return and stay off injured reserve, but his attempts to return to practice were met with discomfort. Ultimately, he was placed on season-ending IR on Dec. 20, 2025.

This offseason, the Lions were cautious with Joseph. He didn't participate in OTAs, minicamp or training camp. He was often spotted getting work in at practice or in street clothes watching his teammates work. The Lions placed him on the physically unable to perform list. When asked in September what he might say to a Lions fan who thought Joseph might never play again, Lions coach Dan Campbell didn't offer much confidence.

"Well, I wish I could make you feel good," Campbell said. "I can't make you feel good. It's going to come as it comes, and he's not ready. We're trying to get him there as fast as we can, and we're trying to be as smart about it as we can. And if he's ready, when he's ready, of course we want to play him and get him on the field."

That update was less than inspiring at the time. But before Wednesday's practice, Campbell shared that Joseph had made progress and would return to practice this week.

"He's put in a lot of work," Campbell said. "It's been a long, hard road for Kerby. So just to be able to get back out there with the guys and run around a little bit, this will be a -- we'll kind of progress him as we go each week here just to get him back in the flow and football and the movement, the pounding, all of it. But he's passed every test to this point. This is the next thing is to get him running around now. So the strength in the knee is good and the thigh, the quad, all of that. So, it'll be great to get him back out there with the guys. And I know he's excited; we are. We've still got a ways to go, but this is a step in the right direction."

Joseph declined to share details about his rehab, what the last couple of months have been like or when he might play in a game, but he was in good spirits in the locker room.

"I ain't practiced in a long time, so this week felt pretty good being out there," Joseph said. "I'm still him. I hope y'all ain't forget. I'm still him, just got to go do some other stuff real quick, but I'm still him."

Campbell said Joseph has mainly participated in individual periods, but he'll ramp up next week. It's more likely than not that the Lions and Joseph look to use the full 21-day practice window, which means his first game back might not be until the Lions return from Germany and play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on Nov. 22. That timeline means he'd be available for the final eight games of the season -- four of those against NFC North opponents.

Still a ways to go, as Campbell said, but for a player whose future once looked in doubt, getting Joseph to a place where he can test the knee and see how it responds is a small victory. If he can return without the repeated setbacks he experienced in 2025, he can have a tangible impact on this defense.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.