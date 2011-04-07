Lions safety Delmas' relative given probation in gun case

Published: Apr 07, 2011

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A relative of Detroit Lions safety Louis Delmas has received probation for brandishing the player's gun at people in another vehicle while driving with Delmas.

Twenty-year-old Ravelle Sadler of Cincinnati was arrested before dawn Dec. 21 after three teens in another vehicle said another driver threatened them in Wayne County's Canton Township.

Police say the car with the teens pulled up next to Delmas' vehicle, with one teen wearing a Halloween mask. They say Sadler then brandished the gun. Delmas had a concealed-weapon license.

Sadler pleaded guilty last month to felonious assault.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Sadler was sentenced Thursday to one year's probation under a law that clears his record if he stays straight. The exact family relationship between Delmas and Sadler isn't clear.

