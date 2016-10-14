Lions rule out running back Theo Riddick (ankle)

Riddick's absence is a brutal blow to Detroit's offense. The pass-catching back took over the starting role with Ameer Abdullah on injured reserve. Riddick is a premier pass-catching back and a matchup nightmare for linebackers in space. The fourth-year pro already caught 26 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in five games. Matthew Stafford will sorely miss his security blanket Sunday versus the Rams' front seven.