Lions rule out running back Theo Riddick (ankle)

The team announced Theo Riddick would miss Sunday's tilt against the Los Angeles Rams due to an ankle injury. Riddick missed practice all week.
Rookie power back Dwayne Washington is listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury. Washington missed last week's win.
Riddick's absence is a brutal blow to Detroit's offense. The pass-catching back took over the starting role with Ameer Abdullah on injured reserve. Riddick is a premier pass-catching back and a matchup nightmare for linebackers in space. The fourth-year pro already caught 26 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in five games. Matthew Stafford will sorely miss his security blanket Sunday versus the Rams' front seven.
Riddick's injury means newly signed Justin Forsett should see a sizable role in his first game in Detroit. Forsett averaged just 3.2 yards per carry this season in three games with Baltimore. Preseason king Zach Zenner is the only other healthy tailback on Detroit's roster.
The running back spot isn't the only one banged by injury for the Lions. Tight end Eric Ebron, linebacker DeAndre Levy and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata were all ruled out. Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah (ankle) is listed as questionable, but is on pace to return. Rookie DT A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder) is questionable. Guards Larry Warford (hip) and Laken Tomlinson (neck) are also listed as questionable -- not what you want to see when facing Aaron Donald.