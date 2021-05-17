Around the NFL

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I'm ready to take someone's job'

Published: May 17, 2021 at 08:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Amon-Ra St. Brown fell all the way into Day 3 of the NFL draft, waiting until the fourth round to hear his name called. When the Detroit Lions plucked the slot receiver from USC, it provided St. Brown the chance to make an impact immediately.

The Lions' revamped receiving corps doesn't include an alpha. ﻿Tyrell Williams﻿ is the most accomplished wideout, with one 1,000-yard season early in his career, but didn't play at all in 2020; ﻿Breshad Perriman﻿ is a former first-round pick who's never been consistent; ﻿Quintez Cephus﻿ had a solid rookie campaign but profiles as a depth player; and ﻿Kalif Raymond﻿ has never been a full-time receiver.

The door is open for St. Brown to generate a massive target-share for a mid-round rookie.

"I'm excited to be here," St. Brown said during Lions rookie minicamp Sunday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I'm excited to work and I'm ready to take someone's job."

During rookie camp, St. Brown reportedly lined up both outside and in the slot. He profiles as an inside receiver with Perriman and Williams on the outside. Given the dearth of options in Detroit, St. Brown could become ﻿Jared Goff﻿'s new ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ -- a trusty playmaker who can get open quickly from the slot and be an outlet -- if he picks up the offense with ease.

Projected by many as a Day 2 draft pick, St. Brown falling to the fourth round provided the Lions rookie wideout with the motivation to prove the doubters wrong. He told reporters he knows the names of all 15 receivers drafted ahead of him in 2021.

"I'm never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft," St. Brown said. "That's kind of the chip that I have on my shoulder coming in, everything that I do. Whenever I'm thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind and it just motivates me to do more."

In a star-studded receiver group, which saw five wideouts selected in the first round, St. Brown will have a hill to climb to prove the rest of the league wrong for passing. Fortunately for the USC product, he should have plenty of opportunity in Detroit to thrive and use that chip as motivation.

Related Content

news

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'I just cringe when I hear stuff' like Carson Wentz is broken

Frank Reich was once again asked to detail why he believes in Carson Wentz is fixable. The Colts HC understands the line of questioning but repudiated the suggestion that the former Eagles QB is "broken."
news

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations

An NFL trailblazer has reached a new height in her career. The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager.
news

49ers sign former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee's return to the NFL includes a new location: Santa Clara. The former second-round pick signed with the 49ers on Monday.
news

Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor. The former 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.
news

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North said it was a conscious choice to put the Bucs vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Tom Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
news

Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles after 10 seasons in Washington

Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to Washington in an Instagram post Sunday night. The longtime Washington edge rusher is staying in the NFC East.
news

Cardinals' Kingsbury tabs Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins as 'prettiest linebacker duo'

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is excited about the Arizona's new starting linebacker duo of Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, who are the team's last two first-round selections.
news

Roundup: Bucs signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are adding to their secondary depth with the signing of free-agent CB Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears HC Nagy: Andy Dalton will 'get the one reps' in OTAs after strong rookie camp from Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been making a great first impression at rookie minicamp. He still has some work to do to earn first-team repetitions.

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will be the team's No. 1 QB when organized team activities commence next week.
news

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues. The Giants signed the former first-round wide receiver to play tight end following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. New York also added former Eagles RB Corey Clement to its roster.
news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW