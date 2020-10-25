Lions rookie RB D'Andre Swift could see 'expanded role' vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions rookie running back ﻿D'Andre Swift﻿ may be in store for a special homecoming in Week 7.

Swift will have an "expanded role" in the Lions offense on Sunday vs. the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning.

While ﻿Adrian Peterson﻿ remains the starter, Swift will see more touches coming off the heels of a breakout performance in Week 6.

Swift injected life into the Lions offense last Sunday, posting career-high rushing totals off just fourteen carries. The rookie averaged 8.29 yards per carry for a total of 116 yards and two touchdowns vs. a leaky Jaguars defense, showcasing his speed and taking advantage of the big holes his offensive line created. Up against a Falcons defense that gives up an average of 30.7 points per game, the Lions are going back to what worked.