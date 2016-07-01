Lions rookie Miles Killebrew has beer named after him

"Where he's going to fit in, not quite sure at this point because he's got probably a steeper learning curve than some of the others in terms of playing against a caliber of football player that he sees play in and play out here," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told the team's official website this offseason. "But I think he's very smart, very conscientious. He's got the ability that we saw on tape, so now it just becomes a matter of how fast he can translate that to us."