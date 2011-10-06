Lions rookie Fairley reportedly will play Monday vs. Bears

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 08:01 AM

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley will play in Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears, making it his NFL debut, ESPN Chicago reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Fairley, who was the 13th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, has been sidelined with a broken foot that he suffered early in training camp.

According to ESPN Chicago, Fairley told family and friends bound for Detroit that he would see action in the game.

Fairley practiced this week, but Lions coach Jim Schwartzwas hesitant to disclose the rookie's likelihood of playing Monday.

"I think when we do get him back, there will be a progression to that," Schwartz told MLive.com on Wednesday. "You're talking about a guy that played in zero preseason games, and you always have a progression with those. We won't go from zero to 100 without taking some steps along the way."

