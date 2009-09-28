Lions return from exile, but other teams may abdicate hope

Russell reeling: Oakland quarterback JaMarcus Russell has gotten worse with each game. He throws some of the poorest interceptions I have ever seen. If the Raiders do not change quarterbacks soon in Oakland, the whole team will go in the tank. The body language of their team in Sunday's loss to the Broncos was bad after Russell threw his second interception. They know a change is needed, but does the owner know? The better question may be: Will he let them make the change?