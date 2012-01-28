Lions reportedly unsure if Best will be able to play again

The sad saga of Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best's attempt to return from a concussion that ended his 2011 doesn't appear to be over.
Best missed most of the season following an Oct. 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and was bothered by post-concussion problems the rest of the season. But Best, who also suffered a concussion during the preseason and had a scary head injury while at the University of California, Berkeley, told the Detroit Free Press earlier this month that he's symptom free and "definitely" will be back next season.