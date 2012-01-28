Lions reportedly unsure if Best will be able to play again

The sad saga of Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best's attempt to return from a concussion that ended his 2011 doesn't appear to be over.

Best missed most of the season following an Oct. 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and was bothered by post-concussion problems the rest of the season. But Best, who also suffered a concussion during the preseason and had a scary head injury while at the University of California, Berkeley, told the Detroit Free Press earlier this month that he's symptom free and "definitely" will be back next season.

The feeling from within the Lions appears to be quite different. Multiple people within the organization are concerned  the second-year running back might not play football again, according to MLive.com.

Best had more than 650 total yards with three touchdowns in six games this season. But the Lions' running game struggled after his injury and the loss of rookie second-round pick Mikel LeShoure during the offseason. The Lions finished the season ranked 29th overall in rushing.

