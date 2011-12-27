Lions' reliance on passing attack will carry into playoffs

Any discussion of the Lions' vertical passing game has to begin with wide receiver Calvin Johnson. He's tied for the league lead in touchdowns and ranks second in receiving yardage. But the attention he receives from opposing defenses might benefit the Lions the most. Johnson is almost always double-teamed, and while that often doesn't deter Stafford from throwing his way, the attention opens up routes for Detroit's other receivers. Tight end Brandon Pettigrew and wide receivers Nate Burleson and Titus Young are accomplished pass catchers in their own right and complete Stafford's arsenal.