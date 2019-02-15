Around the NFL

Lions release safety Glover Quin after six seasons

Published: Feb 15, 2019 at 06:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Glover Quin's run in Detroit is over after six seasons.

The Lions on Friday announced the release of Quin, receiver Bruce Ellington and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.

Quin originally signed a five-year $23.5 million deal in Detroit after playing out his rookie contract in Houston. In 2017, the Lions handed the 2014 Pro Bowler a two-year contract extension worth $13 million, with $9.5 million guaranteed.

Detroit will save $6.25 million on the salary cap by dumping Quin while taking just a $1.67 million dead money hit.

"We thank Glover for his countless contributions to the Detroit Lions during his six seasons with our team," Lions GM Bob Quinn said in a statement. "Since joining the organization in 2013, Glover exemplified everything it means to be a true professional in this league -- as both a competitor on the field and a leading voice in the community. Coach (Matt) Patricia and I have the utmost respect for him as a man and player, and we wish him nothing but the very best in the future."

Moving on from Quin comes as no surprise. The 33-year-old started all 96 regular season games in his six-year career in Detroit, but his play noticeably fell off in 2018. For context, Pro Football Focus rated Quin's play a 66.1 (58th among all safeties) in 2018 a year after he graded out at 90.6 and could have been considered an All-Pro snub.

After Quin noticeably lost a step this season, the Lions should skew young at safety. Tracy Walker played well as a reserve in his rookie season and figures to get a chance to win the starting gig with Quin gone. The Lions also have former Patriots veteran Tavon Wilson and converted corner Quandre Diggs, who played solidly last season, at the safety position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, Rapoport reported.

news

Deion Sanders agrees to become next head coach at Colorado

After a 27-5 record in three years with Jackson State, Deion Sanders has agreed to become Colorado's next head coach.

news

Lions WR Jameson Williams activated from NFI list before Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

news

Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE