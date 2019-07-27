Around the NFL

Lions release RB Theo Riddick after six seasons

Published: Jul 27, 2019 at 02:00 AM
After six seasons in the Motor City, Theo Riddick's stay has run out of gas.

The Detroit Lions are releasing the pass-catching back, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning. Lions coach Matt Patricia confirmed the news soon after.

"For us, Theo is a great professional, he's a great player, he did a lot of great things for us through the course of the years and we have a lot of respect in the world for everything that he's done," Patricia said. "But in any of those situations, we're going to try to do what's best for the team."

Releasing Riddick clears around $3.66 million in cap space and leaves just $962,500 in dead cap.

Drafted by Detroit in the sixth round of the 2013 draft, Riddick logged 84 games and 19 starts for the Lions over six seasons. The RB finished with more catches than carries in half of his campaigns. He leaves Detroit with 288 rushes for 1,023 rushing yards, 285 receptions for 2,238 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.

Detroit will move froward at the running back position with bell-cow back Kerryon Johnson, veteran runner C.J. Anderson, rookie Ty Johnson, Zach Zenner and Mark Thompson. Kerryon Johnson and new tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James should pick up Riddick's receptions.

