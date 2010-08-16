Lions ready to take step, but best will still have to wait

» Someone said it wasn't too much to ask for the Lions to go 6-10. As I leave the camp, I can see Detroit is significantly better, but to think there are six wins with a schedule that includes the NFC and AFC East, as well as their own division, might be too much to expect. While the team is headed in the right direction, four wins seem much more realistic, and five would be great. Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither will the Lions under Schwartz.