Lions RB Leshoure expected in Michigan court on Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back Mikel Leshoure is expected to appear in Michigan court Wednesday regarding a drug charge, and a warrant will be issued for him Thursday if he doesn't, the Detroit News reported Tuesday.
The newspaper noted that nothing has been officially scheduled for Wednesday.
Leshoure, who was cited by police for possession of marijuana in March, did not appear for his scheduled arraignment in Berrien County court on Monday.
Mayock: Draft positional rankings
With pro days in the rearview mirror, Mike Mayock updates his positional rankings for the 2012 NFL Draft. More ...
Leshoure told the Lions on Monday that the arraignment had been rescheduled for Wednesday, Baroda-Lake Township Police Chief Gary Ruhl told MLive.com on Tuesday. However, Ruhl told the Lions, "that didn't appear to be the case."
After Leshoure missed the scheduled appearance, prosecutor Arthur Cotter said Monday that the running back is "going to be treated like anybody else," and promised to issue a warrant if he failed to show. Cotter reiterated that promise Tuesday in comments to MLive.com.
According to the Detroit News, Leshoure would probably not face jail time on the possession charge, but will probably be placed on probation and fined. The newspaper also reported he could be fined or suspended by the NFL.
Leshoure was in a car that was stopped by the Baroda-Lake Township police on March 12. When officers approached the car, Leshoure tried to eat the marijuana he was holding, according to the police report.
"My officer said, 'Hey dude, if you eat that stuff, it's going to make you sick,' " Ruhl told MLive.com on Tuesday. "And Leshoure said, 'I thought when the police stopped you, that's what you're suppose to do.' ... He's been watching too many cop shows."
The citation is Leshoure's second this year; he was also cited for possessing marijuana Feb. 18, and paid a fine after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of using marijuana. Because of that initial citation, Leshoure's current charge is for possession of marijuana, second offense.