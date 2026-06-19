Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs added MMA to training regimen ahead of 2026 season 

"It helps with body control. Your base and all that and faster hands," Gibbs told Woodyard. "I would say with blocking, I get my hands up before they hit me."

"I feel like my body's gotten in better shape, like physically it looks better. And conditioning-wise, that conditioning is way different from here because you use nonstop movement in every muscle of your body. Out here [in football], you get more breaks and [there is] much more using your legs. But there [in MMA], it's just constant shoulders, knees, elbows, you go to the ground and all that so out here I barely get tired."