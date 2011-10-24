Lions RB Harrison undergoes surgery for brain tumor

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions kept teammate Jerome Harrison in their thoughts Sunday after the running back left the team because of a brain tumor.
Cornerback Chris Houstonconfirmed after Detroit's 23-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons that Harrison has had surgery for a brain tumor.
Houston says he hopes to visit his teammate once he's able to have more guests, and linebacker DeAndre Levy was hoping to find out more about how Harrison was doing.
"Guys want to rally behind," Levy said. "When you're out on the field, you've got to be able to control your emotions, regardless of what it is, whether it's that or something else."
Harrison was put on the reserve/non-football illness list Friday. The team had tried to trade him to Philadelphia earlier in the week, but the deal was voided.
Coach Jim Schwartz has remained cautious when talking about Harrison, not saying much about the player's condition.
"I appreciate everybody's concern, but there's only so much we can say," Schwartz said after Sunday's game.
