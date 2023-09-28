Around the NFL

Lions RB David Montgomery (thigh) not expected to play Thursday vs. Packers

Published: Sep 28, 2023 at 09:07 AM
Nick Shook

﻿David Montgomery﻿ will likely miss a second straight game early in the 2023 season.

The Lions running back is not expected to play in Detroit's Thursday night game against the division-rival Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Good Morning Football, due to the same thigh injury that kept Montgomery out of the Lions' Week 3 win over the Falcons.

Montgomery suffered the injury in Detroit's Week 2 loss to Seattle, exiting after 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Since then, the onus has fallen on the shoulders of rookie ﻿Jahmyr Gibbs﻿, with backup ﻿Craig Reynolds﻿ and recent practice squad elevation Zonovan Knight filling in the smaller gaps.

Montgomery's absence has been mildly noticeable. Detroit managed to exceed its 111.7 yards per game average on the ground in the Lions' Week 3 win, and Gibbs' production was very similar to Montgomery's output in his first two games, but Montgomery brings a between-the-tackles element the Lions can't replace quite as easily as the numbers would suggest.

Montgomery was listed as a limited participant during the week, but since the Thursday prime-time game creates a quick turnaround between games for the Lions, it sounds as if Detroit is going to exercise caution. The long haul is more important than one stop, after all.

