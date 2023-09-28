Lions RB David Montgomery (thigh) not expected to play Thursday vs. Packers

Montgomery suffered the injury in Detroit's Week 2 loss to Seattle, exiting after 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Since then, the onus has fallen on the shoulders of rookie ﻿Jahmyr Gibbs﻿, with backup ﻿Craig Reynolds﻿ and recent practice squad elevation Zonovan Knight filling in the smaller gaps.

Montgomery's absence has been mildly noticeable. Detroit managed to exceed its 111.7 yards per game average on the ground in the Lions' Week 3 win, and Gibbs' production was very similar to Montgomery's output in his first two games, but Montgomery brings a between-the-tackles element the Lions can't replace quite as easily as the numbers would suggest.