Lions RB D'Andre Swift believes he can generate 1,000-1,000 season

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift knows only three men before him have generated 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season -- Roger Craig in 1985, Marshall Faulk in 1999 and Christian McCaffrey in 2019.

Despite the rarity of the feat, Swift believes he can hit those marks in 2022.

"I know that (it's a rare feat)," Swift said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I know with (running backs coach) Duce (Staley), the way he coaches me and how I know what I can bring to this team, it can be done."

In two seasons, Swift hasn't come close to those figures in either category while dealing with injuries. As a rookie, he netted 521 rushing yards and 357 receiving yards in 13 games. Last season, he earned 617 rushing yards and 452 receiving yards in 13 games.

Swift would need to stay healthy and get a ton of carries to hit the millennium mark in either category. Even if the goal is outsized, Swift's willingness to discuss it openly is a good thing and speaks to his mental growth entering Year 3.

Anyone who's watched HBO's Hard Knocks this season has seen how Staley has ridden Swift to get the most out of the 23-year-old.

"He's pushing me to my limits," Swift said of Staley. "He's pushing me to my limits in every which way. Learning coverages, learning defenses, just detailing my work on and off the field so when I see it in a game, I've done seen it before in practice. One of the best coaches I've been around to play for."