Lions RB Best says he'll play this season despite concussions

Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best expects to play again at some point this season. He's just not sure when.
Best told the Detroit Free Press on Saturday that he should be able to return to the field during the second half of the season, but because of the Lions' bye week, he doesn't know if he'll be able to play next week against the Chicago Bears.
"I have no idea," Best said. "If this wasn't our bye week, I'd probably have a better idea, but right now everybody's gone and everybody's doing their own thing, so I have no idea."
Best, who hasn't played since suffering his second concussion of the season Oct. 16 against the San Francisco 49ers, described his status as week to week.
"I'm doing fine, I feel fine," Best told the Free Press. "It's just a matter when we all get down and sit together how everything plays out. So it's still kind of week to week."
Best has a history of scary head injuries, dating to his career at the University of California, but he declined to comment on CBSSports.com report that he has been advised to sit out the rest of the season.