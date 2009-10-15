Lions QB Stafford held out of practice again; WR Johnson also sits

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was held out of practice for the third time in the last four days, leaving his availability for Sunday's game at Green Bay an open question.
The No. 1 overall draft pick suffered a knee injury during the Lions' Oct. 4 loss to the Chicago Bears and sat out last weekend's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Veteran backup Daunte Culpepper passed for 282 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the Lions' 28-20 loss.
Stafford didn't practice Monday and Tuesday, took part in individual drills Wednesday and sat out again Thursday.
Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Thursday that he would let the team's injury report "handle where we are with the quarterback."
Calvin Johnson, the Lions' No. 1 receiver, hasn't practiced the last two days because of a knee injury he sustained against the Steelers. Schwartz didn't offer an update on Johnson's status Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.