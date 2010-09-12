Lions QB Stafford exits in first half with shoulder injury

CHICAGO-- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left the game with a right shoulder injury after a blindside sack by Julius Peppers late in the first half of Sunday's opener against the Chicago Bears.
Shaun Hill started the third quarter in place of Stafford, whose arm was in a sling as he stood on the sideline.
The Bears' Matt Forte had just scored an 89-yard touchdown on a screen to pull Chicago within 14-10 when Stafford went down. He was hit in the shoulder by Peppers as he dropped back to pass and landed on it, the ball coming loose in the process.
Chicago's Tommie Harris recovered, and the Bears took over on the 37 after a 15-yard penalty against Brian Urlacher with 15 seconds left. Robbie Gould ended the half with a 31-yard field goal, pulling Chicago within 14-13.
