Lions QB Stafford exits in first half with shoulder injury

Published: Sep 12, 2010 at 10:10 AM

CHICAGO-- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left the game with a right shoulder injury after a blindside sack by Julius Peppers late in the first half of Sunday's opener against the Chicago Bears.

Injury updates

   Want to know the latest injury news from Sunday's games? It's all in NFL.com's news blog. 
  [ **More ...**](http://blogs.nfl.com/tag/week-1-injuries/)

Shaun Hill started the third quarter in place of Stafford, whose arm was in a sling as he stood on the sideline.

The Bears' Matt Forte had just scored an 89-yard touchdown on a screen to pull Chicago within 14-10 when Stafford went down. He was hit in the shoulder by Peppers as he dropped back to pass and landed on it, the ball coming loose in the process.

Chicago's Tommie Harris recovered, and the Bears took over on the 37 after a 15-yard penalty against Brian Urlacher with 15 seconds left. Robbie Gould ended the half with a 31-yard field goal, pulling Chicago within 14-13.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (throwing hand) requires surgery, to miss several weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on an injury suffered to his throwing hand Sunday night against the Buccaneers and will miss several weeks.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on return to form in 194-yard day: 'Just enjoy the process'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the star of the show in the team's surprising opening day win over the Titans, and he flashed burst rarely seen in recent injury-plagued seasons.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers loss: 'We hurt ourselves many times, myself included'

Matt LaFleur fell on the sword for the Packers' Week 1 performance, but Aaron Rodgers preached patience after the Vikings' 23-7 win in Minnesota.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE