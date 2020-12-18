Lions QB Matthew Stafford limited in practice, questionable to play vs. Titans

Matthew Stafford is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after getting in a limited practice session on Friday.

The Detroit Lions quarterback got crunched at the end of last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers, injuring his ribs and exiting the contest with just under seven minutes remaining.

Interim coach Darrell Bevell insisted all week that Stafford didn't need to practice in order to play this week. The QB getting in a limited bit of work Friday is a positive sign despite the reportedly painful injury. Stafford has toughed out injuries in the past, so he shouldn't be ruled out from playing this week.

The Lions will need to see how Stafford feels after working out to see if he's cleared to play. The decision could come after a pre-game workout.

If Stafford can't play, long-time backup Chase Daniel will make the start for Detroit.