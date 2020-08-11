Around the NFL

Lions QB Matthew Stafford glad NFL altered protocols following false-positive COVID-19 result

Published: Aug 11, 2020 at 02:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Matthew Stafford's false-positive, which sent the quarterback briefly to the reserve/COVID-19 list, led to a quick change in testing protocols by the NFL.

Stafford said during a video conference Tuesday that he's glad the league attempted to correct the false-positive issue immediately.

"This is just totally unknown times for all of us," Stafford said. "The league, the players, coaches, the organization as a whole. Everything is new, and it's unknown. I know everybody is doing the best that they possibly can. I'm glad it happened to me at this point, and the league is doing what they can to try and change it and make sure this doesn't happen again.

"But I'm sure there is going to be another problem down the road at some point that we're going to have to figure out when we get there. That's the way this has been for the past six months. We've all been living it. Whether it's the league trying to test thousands of players or just trying to go out and get our groceries. We understand that things are going to change and we're going to have to adapt. But I'm just glad I got settled, glad it's over with. I'm just happy to be in the building hanging out with the guys, getting a little bit of normalcy back when it comes to football."

Stafford noted that there was some fear when he initially tested positive for COVID-19, given how much he's been around his children, including a newborn. The 32-year-old was relieved when everyone in his family tested negative, and it was deemed he'd had a false-positive.

"It can happen to anybody, you can be as careful as you want to be and then sometimes it just happens," Stafford said of potentially catching the virus. "Just happy that at this point everybody, to my knowledge, in my family and myself are negative and healthy."

Stafford's false-positive situation underscores the unusual nature the 2020 season has taken and will take in the months to come. As the veteran noted, there will be other obstacles to tackle down the road. How the league, players, coaches and staffs adjust on the fly to those difficulties will determine their successes this season.

Related Content

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

Nick Chubb gets 'more motivation' from finishing second in rushing to Derrick Henry in 2019

Cleveland RB Nick Chubb was this close to being crowned rushing king and was instead left in the massive shadow of the hulking Derrick Henry, who went on to lead the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has been in contact with Yannick Ngakoue recently
news

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has been in contact with Yannick Ngakoue recently

Yannick Ngakoue recently fired his agent, perhaps portending to a resolution with the Jaguars. GM Dave Caldwell said he's spoken with the pass rusher recently but declined to get into specifics of the situation.
Eagles activate RT Lane Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Eagles activate RT Lane Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is cleared to return to work. The team announced Tuesday it activated Johnson, announced nearly two weeks ago that he tested positive for COVID-19 after multiple negative tests, from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Dwayne Haskins wants to master the same edge as Tom Brady, Drew Brees
news

Dwayne Haskins wants to master the same edge as Tom Brady, Drew Brees

Despite optimism surrounding Alex Smith in recent weeks, the QB1 job in Washington remains Dwayne Haskins' to lose. The 2019 first-round pick said he entered training camp workouts with the mentality that he's the starter and wants to be a leader in all facets.
Jerod Mayo believes LB Ja'Whaun Bentley ready to play key role in Patriots' shuffled defense
news

Jerod Mayo believes LB Ja'Whaun Bentley ready to play key role in Patriots' shuffled defense

New England lost more than 2,500 linebacker snaps from last season with Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts leaving in free agency and Dont'a Hightower opting out. Will Ja'Whaun Bentley pick up the slack?
Austin Ekeler ready for star turn as Chargers' lead running back
news

Austin Ekeler ready for star turn as Chargers' lead running back

Once an undrafted hopeful, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will now be the featured back for Los Angeles in 2020 after the departure of Melvin Gordon this offseason. 
Bengals CB Trae Waynes seeking second opinion on pectoral injury
news

Bengals CB Trae Waynes seeking second opinion on pectoral injury

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that newly signed Cincinnati Bengals CB Trae Waynes will be seeking a second opinion on a pectoral injury he suffered. 
Evan Engram focused on new offense, health, not new deal
news

Evan Engram focused on new offense, health, not new deal

Despite having his fifth-year option picked up, Evan Engram feels no added pressure to perform for a potential future contract. Instead, he's most concerned with getting and staying healthy and grasping another new offense. 
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs a pass pattern against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

After rocky offseason, Leonard Fournette says he's not an 'angry' guy

Painted as a malcontent by some, Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette says that's not who he is. And he wasn't trying to unseat Gardner Minshew, he simply wants success for his team.
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys won the game 34-0. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Lamar Miller expected to sign one-year deal with Patriots

RB Lamar Miller is visiting the New England Patriots on Monday and expected to sign a one-year deal with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Miller's agent. 
Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan (26) runs to the play during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Texans beat the Titans 24-21. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Logan Ryan, still a free agent, views himself as safety, not CB

Free agent Logan Ryan doesn't see himself as a cornerback any longer. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Ryan views himself as a safety moving forward. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL