Lions QB Jared Goff planning to start vs. Bears for Thanksgiving tilt 

Jared Goff is raring to go for Thanksgiving Day.

The Lions quarterback is planning to start versus the Bears on Thursday barring any setback overnight, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Goff, who missed last week's game with an oblique injury, is officially listed as questionable. He participated in every practice this week on a limited basis.

In the days leading up to Thursday afternoon's game, Dan Campbell said he was "leaning toward" starting Goff while the QB categorized himself as a game day decision. As the Lions and their rookie head coach seek their first win, Detroit can rest assured ahead of Thanksgiving Day with the return of their starting QB in the works.

Tim Boyle got his first NFL start in the absence of Goff last Sunday, completing 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions in the 13-10 defeat to the Cleveland Browns.