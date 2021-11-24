Lions QB Jared Goff denies reported rift with OC Anthony Lynn: 'We have a great relationship'

Detroit Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ refuted a CBS Sports report that suggested he and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn struggled to connect, which in part led coach Dan Campbell to remove Lynn as the play-caller.

"I was just told about that," Goff said Tuesday, via the Detroit Free Press. "I don't know where that came from. We have a great relationship. Me and him talk daily. I don't know where that came from."

Campbell took over play-calling duties the past two weeks. While the run game has perked up -- thanks mainly to a big ﻿D'Andre Swift﻿ run in Sunday's loss to Cleveland -- overall, the offense remains inconsistent.

The 0-8-1 Lions enter Thanksgiving Day's game against Chicago ranked 30th in scoring, 30th in passing, 30th in red-zone offense, 28th in yards per play, 27th in total yards, and 16th in rushing.

Goff has not won a start since Week 14, 2020 with the Rams (24-3 vs. New England), the only QB with 10-plus starts and 0 wins since Week 15, 2020. His struggles have been pronounced with the Lions' lack of weaponry and creativity. Goff ranks 28th in the NFL in passer rating among qualified QBs (84.0), 35th in yards per attempt (6.3), and tied for 36th with the lowest depth of target (6.4) in the NFL.

Lynn noted last week that he didn't see an issue with Campbell taking over play-calling, saying he would have done the same if he were in the head coach's shoes.

Campbell echoed Goff's comments that the offense's struggles aren't about a fractured relationship with the OC.

"Somebody showed me that. That was a team source. I'd love to know who that was, 'cause it wasn't me," the coach said.

Lynn had been a long-time NFL assistant before becoming the L.A. Chargers head coach in 2017 but had little play-calling experience.