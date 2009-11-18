Lions put S Manuel, CB Williams on injured reserve, add two players

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions placed safety Marquand Manuel on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday because of a shoulder injury and signed defensive back DeAngelo Smith.
The Lions also placed cornerback Jack Williams on injured reserve Wednesday because of a knee injury and signed center Melvin Fowler.
The Dallas Cowboys drafted Smith in the fifth round of this year's draft and released him. Smith also was cut by the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.
Fowler has started in 60 of 88 career games. He was released by Arizona Cardinals this year after starting in 37 games the previous three seasons for the Buffalo Bills.
