Lions put S Manuel, CB Williams on injured reserve, add two players

Published: Nov 18, 2009 at 04:03 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions placed safety Marquand Manuel on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday because of a shoulder injury and signed defensive back DeAngelo Smith.

The Lions also placed cornerback Jack Williams on injured reserve Wednesday because of a knee injury and signed center Melvin Fowler.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Smith in the fifth round of this year's draft and released him. Smith also was cut by the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

Fowler has started in 60 of 88 career games. He was released by Arizona Cardinals this year after starting in 37 games the previous three seasons for the Buffalo Bills.

Manuel made 35 tackles in nine games this season. Williams was hurt in his only game for the Lions after he played in seven contests for the Denver Broncos earlier this season.

