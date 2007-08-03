Lions put rookie QB on IR to open roster spot for No. 2 overall pick Calvin Johnson

Published: Aug 03, 2007 at 06:28 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -The Detroit Lions placed rookie quarterback Drew Stanton on injured reserve Friday, ending his season to open up a roster spot for wide receiver Calvin Johnson, the second overall pick in April's draft.

The former Michigan State quarterback injured his knee during the first week of camp and underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday. The second-round pick was expected to miss all of training camp, meaning he wouldn't get enough practice time to learn Mike Martz's difficult offensive scheme.

"We didn't know exactly when he would be healthy enough to play, and it is hard to keep an injured guy on the roster when you need all the depth you can get," Lions coach Rod Marinelli said. "This way, we can focus on rehabbing his knee and working with him in the classroom."

