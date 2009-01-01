Lions pursuing, but Frazier focused on playoffs

"He's a great football coach, but probably an even better person," Reid said. "Great individual and a great family man. He has a very strong work ethic. When he was here he was very quiet, but he wanted to know everything. ... This wasn't just because he was a good corner in the National Football League, but you could see that the players respected him for what he was as a person and coach. He deserves a head coaching shot and if he got one, an owner is going to get a very solid, solid person and good football coach."