Lions practice squad features 2010's 'Mr. Irrelevant'

Published: Sep 06, 2010 at 05:15 AM

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have signed seven players to their practice squad, including rookie wide receiver Tim Toone, the seventh-round pick dubbed 'Mr. Irrelevant' as the final choice of the draft.

The Lions also announced Monday that defensive tackle Rob Callaway would be on the practice squad.

Other practice squad signings are linebacker Caleb Campbell, center Dan Gerberry, cornerbacks Jonathan Hefney and Paul Pratt, and receiver Michael Moore.

Campbell recently completed two years of active service in the Army after being drafted out of West Point in 2008.

