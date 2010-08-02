Lions practice for third straight day without top pick Suh

The Detroit Lions practiced Monday for the third straight day without the No. 2 pick overall in the NFL draft.
Detroit coach Jim Schwartz says it's disappointing Suh has missed some opportunities in training camp that are gone forever.
"We have six practices in shoulder pads and six full-padded practices in training camp and we already finished two shoulder-pad practices," Schwartz told The Detroit News. "Those are opportunities that, once they are gone, they are gone forever. He's not getting them back. I am not going to change the schedule and put everybody else back in pads.
"I think the disappointing thing from his standpoint is this is work that you can't get back."
The Lions have had only one player, Calvin Johnson, miss more than a couple days since Bryant Westbrook was a long-term holdout in 1997. Westbrook's agents were Roosevelt Barnes and Eugene Parker, both of whom are representing Suh. Messages seeking comment were left Monday afternoon for the agents.
Parker said Sunday that reports Suh is asking for more money than No. 1 selection Sam Bradford received are "not true."
"Both sides are working hard to get this resolved," Barnes wrote in an e-mail to The Associated Press.
Suh posted a message on his Twitter account Sunday afternoon that quoted a biblical passage: "Judge not by with appearances, but judge with the right judgement."
