Lions PR Walters walks off field with concussion

Published: Dec 09, 2007 at 05:33 AM

DETROIT -- Lions punt returner Troy Walters walked off the field with a concussion Sunday against Dallas, and did not return.

The side of Walters' helmet slammed against the turf in the first quarter when Cowboys safety Patrick Watkins threw him down on a 2-yard return. Players on both teams immediately started to wave their arms, signaling for help from the sidelines, and kneeled in a circle around him.

Eventually, Detroit's training staff helped Walters sit up after he was able to move his legs. With some assistance, he walked off the field for further evaluation on the sideline.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) to be inactive; Sam Howell to start vs. 49ers

Jacoby Brissett will be inactive for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a hamstring injury, thrusting Sam Howell back into the starting lineup just days after he was benched.
news

CeeDee Lamb sets Cowboys' single-season record for receptions, receiving yards in win over Lions 

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a superstar on Saturday night against the Lions, setting Dallas' single-season record for both receptions and receiving yards. 
news

Chiefs stripping down playbook to get Patrick Mahomes, offense going vs. Bengals

The Chiefs whittled down their normal game plan from Andy Reid's massive playbook for today's game against the Bengals in an effort to get Patrick Mahomes and Co. humming again, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Examining factors that led to Broncos benching Russell Wilson and what's potentially next for QB

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reviews the events that led to the Denver Broncos benching quarterback Russell Wilson this past week.