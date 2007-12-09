Lions PR Walters walks off field with concussion

DETROIT -- Lions punt returner Troy Walters walked off the field with a concussion Sunday against Dallas, and did not return.
The side of Walters' helmet slammed against the turf in the first quarter when Cowboys safety Patrick Watkins threw him down on a 2-yard return. Players on both teams immediately started to wave their arms, signaling for help from the sidelines, and kneeled in a circle around him.
Eventually, Detroit's training staff helped Walters sit up after he was able to move his legs. With some assistance, he walked off the field for further evaluation on the sideline.
