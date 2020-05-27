Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver

Most of Agnew's work has come on special teams where he's been a dynamic returner, scoring four touchdowns, including three on punts, and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2017. A shifty speedster, Agnew can do damage in space. Detroit, however, used a fifth-round pick on running back Jason Huntley to provide competition at the return spot.

The Lions moving Agnew to receiver is a play to give the jitterbug a chance to win a roster spot. After three years, he wasn't going to break into the CB rotation. If he can find a niche at receiver, perhaps Detroit will make sure there is room on the roster.

The battle for a gig on offense will be uphill, however. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are the clear top three. Detroit used a fifth-round pick on Quintez Cephus. That leaves Agnew battling for one of the last spots with the likes of speedster Marvin Hall, Geremy Davis, newly signed Geronimo Allison, Victor Bolden, Chris Lacy and Travis Fulgham.