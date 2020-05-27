Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 06:06 AM

Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions are giving return specialist Jamal Agnew a new avenue to make the squad in 2020.

The Lions plan to transition the fourth-year pro exclusively to receiver when the team returns to workouts, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported.

News of Agnew joining virtual WR meetings this offseason was first noted by Peter King in his Football Morning In America column earlier this week. Birkett clarified that Agnew has been attending meetings for both receivers and cornerbacks this offseason, but the plan is for him to join the offense when football activities resume.

Listed as a corner for his first three seasons, Agnew played just 21 defensive snaps in 2019, per Next Gen Stats, all of them coming in Week 1. He played 178 snaps on D the previous two seasons. Last year, Agnew played 15 snaps on offense, catching one pass and earning one carry. For his career, the return man has three receptions for 16 yards and four carries for 35 yards on 29 total snaps.

Most of Agnew's work has come on special teams where he's been a dynamic returner, scoring four touchdowns, including three on punts, and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2017. A shifty speedster, Agnew can do damage in space. Detroit, however, used a fifth-round pick on running back Jason Huntley to provide competition at the return spot.

The Lions moving Agnew to receiver is a play to give the jitterbug a chance to win a roster spot. After three years, he wasn't going to break into the CB rotation. If he can find a niche at receiver, perhaps Detroit will make sure there is room on the roster.

The battle for a gig on offense will be uphill, however. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are the clear top three. Detroit used a fifth-round pick on Quintez Cephus. That leaves Agnew battling for one of the last spots with the likes of speedster Marvin Hall, Geremy Davis, newly signed Geronimo Allison, Victor Bolden, Chris Lacy and Travis Fulgham.

In an offseason of uncertainty, Agnew's biggest asset is his versatility in the quest to earn a role in Detroit. With questions about how teams might be forced to handle their rosters if a player contracts coronavirus during the season, someone like Agnew, who has played on offense, defense, and special teams, could come in handy.

Related Content

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst (74) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Jets 42-21. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Saints agree to terms with veteran offensive lineman James Hurst

The Saints added some depth to their offensive line. Former Ravens swing lineman James Hurst has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with New Orleans. He will miss the first four games of 2020 because of a suspension.
Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down
news

Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down

The onside kick alternative, which will be voted on Thursday, has been modified again. Tom Pelissero reports the attempt can only be exercised in regulation, not overtime, and the down would be untimed.
Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh

After nearly a full season and an offseason -- albeit an unusual one -- with the Steelers coaching staff, Fitzpatrick believes he can play an even bigger role in 2020. 
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020
news

Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake had a breakout second half of the 2019 season after a trade from Miami, but the 26-year-old is primed for a bigger year in his first full season in Arizona.
Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew
news

Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew

New Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden knows "it's my job to make it mesh" with Gardner Minshew. 
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass on the run during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Flacco aims to help Jets, be someone 'Sam can lean on'

Joe Flacco says he won't be ready for start of season, but hopes to "find my way back into the league" with Jets
Washington Redskins defensive end Noah Spence (54) waits for a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
news

Noah Spence placed on reserve/NFI list after tearing ACL

The New Orleans Saints placed Noah Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday due to a torn ACL suffered while training on his own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Members of the Baltimore Ravens practice on an indoor field during an NFL football training camp practice at the team's headquarters, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
news

Broncos, Jaguars, Packers, Ravens latest to reopen facilities

On Tuesday, the Broncos, Jaguars, Packers and Ravens became the latest teams to reopen facilities.
FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nobody can say with precise certainty how many coronavirus tests that the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball would need before those leagues can resume playing games. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
news

Hard Rock Stadium will feature drive-in, open-air theaters

The home of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, announced on Tuesday it will open up for open-air and drive-in theaters that will show, among other things, classic Fins content.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) defends during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has no plans to hold out sans extension

The Rams cornerback isn't worried about a deal getting done and indicated to reporters Tuesday that he's not planning a holdout if an agreement isn't finalized over the summer months.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Colts 26-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Frank Reich 'super pumped' about potential of WR Parris Campbell

Wide receiver Parris Campbell never got off the ground during his rookie season with the Colts, but Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is confident the 2019 second-round pick can have a strong sophomore campaign.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL