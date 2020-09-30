NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Lions plan to keep leaning on Adrian Peterson in backfield 

Published: Sep 30, 2020 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions used two second-round picks in recent years on running backs. But it's the 35-year-old ﻿Adrian Peterson﻿ scooped up six days before the season started that is leading the way.

In Week 3, it became clear All Day is the lead dog in the Lions backfield over ﻿Kerryon Johnson﻿ and rookie ﻿D'Andre Swift﻿. Peterson took 38 snaps in Sunday's 26-23 win over Arizona, more than doubling Johnson (18) and Swift (5). The veteran took 23 carries for 75 yards, while Johnson toted three times for 16 yards, and Swift was only used as a pass-catcher. 

Based on offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's comments Tuesday, expect Peterson to continue to carry the load.

"It's not anything that those guys are or aren't doing," Bevell said, via ESPN. "We're just trying to, again, accentuate their positives and put them in positions to be successful. You saw Swift. His plays were a little bit down. We want to keep those up and get him more involved. The one play he catches, he has a nice catch-and-run, looks fast, looks explosive.

"It's just continuing to manage those guys and putting them in the best situations."

The Lions used a committee approach in the first two losses, before riding Peterson in Sunday's win. The veteran has averaged 4.9 yards per carry on the season. If he keeps up that pace, it'd be his highest mark since 2012, when he went for 6.0 YPC, winning the NFL MVP award in Minnesota.

Peterson's ability to hit the hole and gain yardage to keep the Lions on schedule meshes with Bevell's preferred method of offense, particularly given the OC's insistence on first-down runs.

The Lions aren't worried about grinding down the 35-year-old Peterson over the course of a season.

"I've told you, this guy is a freak of nature now. I don't know where that wall is or where he's going to hit it. The guy is always asking for more," Bevell said. "He is in great shape. He takes care of his body. He does all those little things to set himself up for that success.

"I don't know when it's going to happen, but he wants [the ball], we want him to have it and we'll just keep continuing to go there and spell him with Kerryon, spell him with Swift and kind of go from there."

Peterson wants to climb the RB yards ladder to inch closer to Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing mark. AD looks like he'll get those opportunities in Detroit. He's on pace for 1,114 rushing yards this season, which would surpass Hall of Famer John Riggins as the oldest player in NFL history with 1,000-plus rushing yards.

Related Content

news

Washington DE Chase Young (groin) expected to be out vs. Ravens

The Washington Football Team will take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens without its top draft pick. Ian Rapoport reports rookie Chase Young suffered a moderate groin strain on Sunday and is expected to miss the Week 4 bout against Baltimore.  
news

Fourth Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; no Vikings positive in latest round of testing

The latest round of testing is in following the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspending in-person team activities because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Sunday's game.
news

Bengals want Joe Burrow to be smarter about taking hits 

Bengals coach Zac Taylor wants Joe Burrow to be better about throwing the ball away to avoid taking so many hits. The quarterback leads the league in sacks taken.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes lead Players of the Week

Two of the very best the NFL has to offer -- Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson -- were among six players recognized as the best of Week 3. 
news

Wednesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin underwent an MRI Tuesday that confirmed a mild hamstring pull, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Frank Reich: Colts defense will 'have our hands full' facing 'stud' Nick Foles

Ahead of their clash with the Bears this Sunday, Colts coach Frank Reich prepares to go up against an old friend in QB Nick Foles.
news

Texans call off workout with former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas' free agency continues. The Texans sent home the former All-Pro safety prior to his scheduled workout without a deal in place and nothing imminent between the two sides, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans Week 4 game set to be played as scheduled

Despite the news of new positive COVID-19 tests among players and personnel in the Titans organization, the NFL still plans for the team to play its Week 4 game Sunday against Pittsburgh. 
news

Denver Broncos to start QB Brett Rypien vs. New York Jets on Thursday

The Broncos' quarterback carousel is turning once again. Denver is expected to start ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ at quarterback in Thursday's game against the Jets, James Palmer reports.
news

Former Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse retires after eight NFL seasons

Jermaine Kearse is calling it a career. The veteran wide receiver, who was involved in some of the Seahawks' most memorable plays from the last decade, announced his retirement with an Instagram post Tuesday.
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter defends aggressive strategy in latest collapse: 'There was still too much time'

Just one week after melting down in epic, historic fashion, the Falcons blew a 16-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining Sunday against the Bears. Atlanta OC Dirk Koetter attempted to explain his staff's thinking amid their latest collapse.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL