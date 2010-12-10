Lions place WR Williams on injured reserve, sign WR Clark

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Derrick Williams on season-ending injured reserve Friday with an ankle injury.
The team signed wide receiver Brian Clark on Friday to fill the roster spot.
Williams had just three receptions for 30 yards this season. He has made nine career catches and hasn't scored or made an impact on special teams since Detroit selected him in the third round of the 2009 draft.
Clark has 11 career receptions in four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos. He was with the Lions during training camp and was among their last cuts before the season started.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press