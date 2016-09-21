Lions place Ameer Abdullah (foot) on injured reserve

The door now opens for rookie Dwayne Washington to take on a much bigger role. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound back impressed in the preseason. He was already tabbed as the Lions' short-yardage and goal line back. He should get more carries between the 20s with Abdullah gone (everyone rush to your fantasy football waiver wire!!!). Zach Zenner also likely will see his first action of the regular season after two healthy scratches.