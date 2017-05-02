Lions pick up fifth-year option on TE Eric Ebron

It's not the production Detroit hoped it was getting when spending a high pick on the athletic pass-catcher -- especially when, in hindsight, Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald were still on the board -- but a player can't choose which team drafts him. Ebron has improved each year of his career at a position notoriously difficult to make a quick transition from college to the NFL. And entering his fourth season the expectations are another leap in Jim Bob Cooter's offense in 2017. If he improves upon his 2016 numbers, Detroit won't mind paying that 2018 salary. If he struggles, Quinn can cut bait next offseason.