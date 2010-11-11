Lions' Peterman, Peterson reportedly fined for penalties

Published: Nov 11, 2010 at 12:21 AM

Two Detroit Lions players -- right guard Stephen Peterman and linebacker Julian Peterson -- have been fined by the NFL for hits that drew penalties on Sunday, MLive.com reported Wednesday.

Peterman was fined $10,000 for his two chop block penalties ($5,000 each) against the New York Jets. Peterman said he will appeal the fine because the Jets defenders he blocked were not engaged with another blocker.

Peterson said he won't appeal a $7,500 fine for a late hit on Jets running back LaDainian Tomlinson late in the fourth quarter.

"It's bad enough to get the penalty and everybody thinks I lost the game for us, but now I get fined on top of it," Peterson said.

