For the half-century after her husband bought the Detroit Lions, Martha Ford stood beside him, usually with some or all of their children, greeting the players after games. William Clay Ford Sr. -- the last surviving grandchild of Henry Ford -- was famously loyal and patient, often to a fault, so all too often it was into a losing locker room those players trudged.

By the time Martha Ford took over the team -- at age 88, she was a diminutive figure behind large black sunglasses at owners' meetings -- she'd had enough. She cleaned house. She replaced the team brain trust. She made clear her intention to win.

The Lions still haven't won a championship since 1957. But when Martha Firestone Ford -- granddaughter of the founders of Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, wife of an heir to an automotive empire -- died at age 101 at her home surrounded by family as announced Tuesday by the Lions, she had injected needed doses of urgency and impatience into the moribund Lions during her brief years at the helm.

"It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Martha Firestone Ford," the team statement read Tuesday evening. "Mrs. Ford inspired us all as a pillar of the Detroit community and the passionate matriarch of the Detroit Lions football team.

"She will always be remembered for her fierce loyalty to her family, her community and the city of Detroit.

Her presence on our sideline, in our building, and in our community will be greatly missed. We wish the entire Ford and Firestone families peace in this time of mourning."

Ford turned the team over to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, in June of 2020. By November of that year, in the midst of another lost season, Hamp had cleaned house, too, firing Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn as head coach and general manager.

Ford took the reins of the Lions after her husband's death in March 2014. At the time, almost everyone assumed that their son, Bill Ford Jr., would be the one calling the shots. Bill Jr. had long sat in for his father at league meetings. Even longtime NFL insiders knew little about Martha Ford. For years, the Fords had sent Christmas cards to a long list of people in the league, even those they did not know. Their profile, though, was otherwise low -- Bill Ford Sr. attended some meetings with other owners, although he was never among the most influential ones, and Martha's exposure to the rest of the league mostly came at parties during annual gatherings.

It was a shock then when Martha Ford took over. Her son announced his mother's new role when he told a Detroit radio station that he was less involved in running the team since his father passed away. His mother, he said, "makes all the decisions." In fact, Bill Jr.'s older sister, Hamp, took on the greatest role in advising her mother.

Ford graduated from Vassar in 1946 and married the following year, in a wedding that was covered in the era's society pages as the union of two of America's leading industrial behemoths. While her husband bought out other shareholders to take sole control of the Lions in November 1963, Martha was active on the boards of businesses and charities in the Detroit area.

Ford was publicity averse. Her biography on the team's website is six short paragraphs, she did not grant interviews and she usually communicated in statements, without taking questions from reporters. But with the team, she was more hands-on than her husband, visiting the football offices to meet with her decision-makers and, in one well-publicized incident, confronting Commissioner Roger Goodell about her unhappiness with a blown official's call that might have cost the Lions a game. She put her fingerprints on the team almost immediately. After Detroit went 11-5 and earned a playoff spot in her first season as owner, the Lions began 1-7 in 2015. She fired longtime president Tom Lewand and general manager Martin Mayhew, shocking others around the NFL who had become accustomed to the long leash her husband had afforded his employees.

"As I told the media last week and our players and coaches on Monday, we expect our team to improve, compete and win," Ford wrote in a letter to season-ticket holders shortly after the housecleaning.

Her bluntness earned her support from Lions' fans.

Ernie Accorsi, the former Giants, Browns and Colts general manager, was brought on as a consultant to assist with the search for a new general manager. At first, Accorsi hesitated because he was concerned about the toll the inconvenient travel from his home in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to Detroit -- it required connecting flights and wasted hours in transit -- would take on his dog, who did not respond well to Accorsi's absences. Ford told him she would solve that problem. She sent the Ford Motor Company's jet to pick him up.

Ford was actively involved in the interviews, which took place, with all four children present, at her home outside Detroit. When Accorsi zeroed in on Bob Quinn, a member of the Patriots' staff, Bill Belichick asked Accorsi if he could initially meet with Quinn in New England. Accorsi thought he would do the interview alone, because it would be easy for him to drive to Providence, and then later, Quinn could fly to Detroit. But Ford wanted to be at the first interview, too, so she flew in.

"She was right there for the whole four or five hours," Accorsi said. "She was very involved. She's not only a delightful woman, but she was so on top of everything. She was asking questions: 'How do you intend to build this team? What's your philosophy on draft choices?' She wanted to right the ship. She wasn't someone who was just going to sell the team. She wanted to win. I did not give her a list of questions -- she had her own."

Ford's drive to improve the Lions again resurfaced when she fired coach Jim Caldwell, even though he had compiled a winning record and led the Lions to two playoff bids in four seasons. Ford's statement at the time praised Caldwell for the man he was and the impact he made on the community and the players, and called Caldwell one of the finest leaders the Lions had ever had as a coach.

The implication was clear: That was no longer enough for the Lions. Martha Ford wanted to win. And she was not patient.