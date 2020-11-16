Lions optimistic about Matthew Stafford's thumb injury after X-rays negative

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ guided Detroit to a last-second win, playing one of his best games of the season despite suffering a thumb injury early in Detroit's 30-27 victory over Washington.

The injury shouldn't cost the Lions QB any time.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that X-rays on Stafford's thumb after the game were negative, per a source informed of the situation. There isn't much concern about Stafford's status at this point, and the initial belief is he won't miss any games.

Stafford will undergo more testing Monday to ensure there is no structural damage, but the early feeling is optimistic, Rapoport added.

Stafford appeared to injury his thumb on a first-quarter sack that was nullified by a penalty as Washington defender ﻿Kevin Pierre-Louis﻿ lowered his helmet into the QB. Stafford got the digit taped up after the drive.

"I've got to go get it looked at," Stafford said after the game, via the team's official transcript. "But just I don't know what happened. It was only a play where I got sacked. They had a personal foul, so the next time I gripped the ball to throw it, it didn't feel so hot, but I'll let you know later."